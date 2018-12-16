WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Belgrade against Serbian President
President Aleksandar Vucic has increasingly clamped down on the opposition arousing widespread discontent with his rule.
Thousands rally in Belgrade against Serbian President
Thousands rally in Belgrade against Serbian President / AP
By Elis Gjevori
December 16, 2018

Braving snow and cold weather, thousands rallied on Saturday in Serbia's capital of Belgrade to express discontent with the autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his government.

The whistle-blowing crowds marched through central Belgrade, some carrying umbrellas against the falling snow. Some people also wore yellow vests that have become a symbol of resistance for protesters in France.

The protesters stopped by the presidency building, urging Vucic to resign.

Thousands also rallied a week ago, protesting after thugs beat up an opposition party leader and dubbing the demonstrations "Stop to Bloody Shirts."

RECOMMENDED

"We won't be stopped or silenced," said the Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic, whose head was injured in last month's attack in the southern town of Krusevac.

Vucic's opponents have blamed the violence on what they describe as an atmosphere of intimidation and fear imposed by the president's populist ruling coalition.

Vucic is a former extreme nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to reform and join the European Union. But critics say Vucic has restricted democratic and media freedoms in the Balkan country, which he has denied.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates