Sri Lanka's sacked prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was reinstated on Sunday, a legislator said, ending a 51-day political crisis in the island nation.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in by President Maithripala Sirisena, who sacked him on October 26 and triggered a power struggle that brought the country's government to a standstill.

Legislator Harsha de Silva, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, tweeted a photo from the president's office where Wickremesinghe took his oath.

This should help achieve parliamentary approval for a temporary budget that is required by January 1.

Wickremesinghe's comeback is an embarrassment for President Sirisena, who replaced him with former president Mahinda Rajapaksa following differences over policymaking and other issues.

However, Rajapaksa failed to win a parliamentary majority and resigned on Saturdayas a government shutdown loomed.

Political crisis