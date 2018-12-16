A security clampdown and a strike sponsored by pro-independence groups fighting against Indian rule shut most of India-administered Kashmir on Sunday, a day after chaotic protests and fighting killed seven civilians and four combatants in the disputed Himalayan region.

Indian armed police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear fanned out across the region in anticipation of anti-India protests and clashes, as residents buried one of the rebel commanders killed in Saturday's gun battle in Pulwama district.

The Indian soldier-turned-rebel commander Zahoor Ahmad Thoker, was buried in a local graveyard at Sirnoo village after multiple funerals on Saturday as well as Sunday morning, Rising Kashmirreported.

Troops spray gunfire

At least seven civilians were killed and over three dozen wounded on Saturday when Indian troops fired at anti-India protesters following a gun battle that left three rebels and a soldier dead.

Residents accused troops of directly spraying gunfire into the crowds.

Police said in a statement that they regretted the killings but that the protesters had come "dangerously close" to the fighting.

Resistance groups opposed to Indian rule of Kashmir called for a three-day general strike to protest Saturday's killings and announced a march on Monday to one of India's largest military bases in the disputed region.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, a senior member of the unified Joint Resistance Leadership group, took to Twitter to vent anger at Indian troops' action, saying the Indian forces should "kill all of us at one time rather than killing us daily".

On Sunday, Indian army warned civilians against marching towards its military base in Srinagar's Badami Bagh area saying, "evil attempts of militant-Separatist-Pakistan nexus to pit the civilian population against the Security Forces" will be foiled, Greater Kashmirreported.