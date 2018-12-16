Air strikes and fierce clashes shook the outskirts of Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hudaida overnight, pro-government sources and residents said on Sunday despite a UN-brokered ceasefire.

At least 29 fighters, including 22 Houthi rebels, were killed on Saturday night in clashes and air strikes, a pro-government military source told AFP news agency.

He added that seven rebels were captured during an attack on Al Durayhimi district, which lies about 20 kilometers south of Hudaida city.

'Fierce' clashes

A resident of the city reached by telephone said that the clashes were "fierce" and the sounds of jets could be heard throughout the night until about 5 am (0200 GMT) on Sunday.

The fighting comes days after a UN-backed ceasefire came into effect, part of a hard-won accord agreed in Sweden between Yemen's warring sides.

The truce between Yemeni government forces, backed by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Houthi rebels was due to be followed by the withdrawal within days of fighters on both sides.

Government forces accused of targeting civilians

In comments published on Saturday on the rebel-run Saba news agency, the Houthis accused pro-government forces of shelling residential neighbourhoods in Hudaida city.