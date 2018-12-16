Turkish military “neutralised” 10 PKK terrorists in air strikes carried out in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said the air strikes were carried out in Gara and Hakurk regions on Saturday and Sunday.

The terrorists were plotting attack on Turkish bases, the post said.

It added that shelters and caves belonging to the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

In a statement on Saturday, the Turkish General Staff said had said that the Turkish military had conducted air strikes in northern Iraq's Zap and Hakurk regions on December 14-15, "neutralising" a total of 20 PKK terrorists.