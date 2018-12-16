TÜRKİYE
Turkey says Trump working on extraditing Fetullah Gulen
"In Argentina, Trump told Erdogan they were working on extraditing Gulen and other people," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says, referring to the G20 summit where the leaders met two weeks ago.
US-based FETO leader Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, US on July 10, 2017. / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 16, 2018

US President Donald Trump has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington is working on extraditing US-based Fetullah Gulen, Ankara's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Gulen orchestrated his FETO group's deadly July 15 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that killed at least 250 people and wounded nearly 2,000 others.

"In Argentina, Trump told Erdogan they were working on extraditing Gulen and other people," Mevlut Cavusoglu said, referring to the G20 summit where the leaders met two weeks ago.

Turkey has long sought the extradition of Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed US exile for nearly two decades.

President Erdogan said last week Turkey would start new initiatives abroad to target the financing of Gulen supporters.

"I have recently seen a credible probe by the FBI on how the Gulen organisation avoids taxes," Cavusoglu told a conference in Doha.

SOURCE:Reuters
