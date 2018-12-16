US President Donald Trump has told his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Washington is working on extraditing US-based Fetullah Gulen, Ankara's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday.

Gulen orchestrated his FETO group's deadly July 15 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that killed at least 250 people and wounded nearly 2,000 others.

"In Argentina, Trump told Erdogan they were working on extraditing Gulen and other people," Mevlut Cavusoglu said, referring to the G20 summit where the leaders met two weeks ago.