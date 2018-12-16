WORLD
3 MIN READ
More than 40 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
At least 42 people injured as a blast occurred in a restaurant in northern Japan's Sapporo city. The cause of the explosion is not known.
More than 40 people injured in Japan restaurant explosion
Firefighters operate at the site where a large explosion occurred at a restaurant in Sapporo, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo December 16, 2018. Mandatory credit Kyodo / Reuters
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 16, 2018

Japanese police say more than 40 people have been injured in an explosion at a restaurant in northern Japan.

The explosion occurred in Sapporo, the capital city of Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido.

Police say 42 people were injured, most of them mildly, though one is in serious condition. They are being treated at nearby hospitals.

The cause of the explosion, which occurred at a two-story restaurant in Sapporo's Toyohira district, is under investigation, police said, adding that they had no further details.

Police and firefighters worked to get the site under control, fighting flames and smoke, and warned people in the neighbourhood of the possibility of another explosion, the agency reported.

RECOMMENDED

The footage later showed gray smoke billowing from the restaurant as dozens of firefighters poured water onto the building, which was charred and nearly collapsing. 

Windows on an apartment building next door were broken, and cars parked outside were partially covered with debris that had fallen on them.

"I heard a bang which sounded like thunder, and my condo was shaken," a man who lives nearby was quoted as saying by the Japan Times. 

TV footage from Japanese public broadcaster NHK showed the restaurant in flames, with debris scattered on the ground.

A witness told NHK that he smelled gas after the sound of an explosion. The broadcaster said the district office was to set up a shelter for neighbors of the restaurant to stay overnight so they could escape the smoke.

An earthquake earlier in September this year had caused an island-wide blackout that lasted two days and killed at least 21 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates