German police have been shaken by accusations five officers formed a far-right cell that shared Hitler and swastika pictures in a WhatsApp group and threatened a lawyer with Turkish roots.

The four male and one female officers in Frankfurt have been suspended from their duties during an ongoing investigation.

The group was discovered after allegedly threatening to "slaughter" the lawyer's two-year-old daughter in an anonymous fax message, reported the Frankfurter Neue Presse daily.

The message called the lawyer, Seda Basay-Yildiz, a "lousy Turkish swine" and told her to "piss off while you still get out of here alive."

'NSU 2.0'