Asmaa Abdallah, from an American-Egyptian Muslim family, knows how it feels to be hated for the religious beliefs in the US.

Last month she was on the street campaigning for a position on the local school board in New Jersey when a woman verbally abused her and her mother.

"She was so vulgar and I just wanted to defuse the situation but she just wanted to provoke me to actually put my hands on her and then she ended up spitting on my face," Abdallah said.