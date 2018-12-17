WORLD
'She ended up spitting on my face' - minorities tell of hate crimes in US
According to a recent FBI report, the incidences of hate crime are on the rise in the US with three out of five reported cases said to be motivated by race and ethnicity.
Hate crime incidents reported to the FBI increased by about 17 percent in 2017. (File) / AP
By Ali Riza SAN
Asmaa Abdallah, from an American-Egyptian Muslim family, knows how it feels to be hated for the religious beliefs in the US.

Last month she was on the street campaigning for a position on the local school board in New Jersey when a woman verbally abused her and her mother.

"She was so vulgar and I just wanted to defuse the situation but she just wanted to provoke me to actually put my hands on her and then she ended up spitting on my face," Abdallah said.

A recent FBI report has found incidences of hate crime are on the rise in the United States. Three out of five reported hate crimes were said to be motivated by race and ethnicity.

TRT World's Nicole Johnston has more from New Jersey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
