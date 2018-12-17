WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fourth day of anti-government protests in Hungary
Several thousand people marched through Hungary's capital on Sunday in a fourth day of demonstrations against new laws that critics say restrict workers' rights and undermine democracy.
Fourth day of anti-government protests in Hungary
Policemen stand guard as people attend a protest against the new labour law in front of the Parliament building in Budapest, Hungary, December 13, 2018. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
December 17, 2018

Protesters chanted anti-government slogans amid sub-zero temperatures outside parliament as speakers denounced revised overtime rules that lawmakers approved on Wednesday.

The crowd became increasingly angry as speakers urged demonstrators to remain dignified and peaceful.

The labour code amendments that sparked the protests increase the maximum number of overtime hours that companies can demand from workers in a year from 250 to 400.

The changes, intended to offset Hungary's growing labour shortage, also give employers up to three years instead of 12 months to settle payments of accrued overtime.

RECOMMENDED

After Sunday's official protest ended, hundreds of demonstrators marched across the Danube River, blocking at least two major road bridges and flanked by police.

One faction, chanting for a free media, declared it was heading for the state television building, four miles away in a northwestern suburb of the Hungarian capital.

Riot police used tear gas and pepper spray seeking to control and disperse the crowd.

Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates