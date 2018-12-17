WORLD
War memories haunt children orphaned in Syria war
We speak with children of Azaz refugee camp, in northwestern Syria, who tell stories of fighting, separation, and deaths in family.
Some 2.6 million Syrian children are living as refugees or on the run in search of safety, the UN says. / Reuters Archive
December 17, 2018

Syria's war has orphaned over a million children with many of them living in orphanages run by local and international charities.

Many of these orphans are struggling to cope with the worst memories they have of fighting and deaths.

Hussien, 12, from northern Aleppo province, remembers an air strike that killed his mother, and father over a month later.

"Both my mother and my father were critically wounded in that air strike," he said.

"My mother died immediately and my father was taken to a hospital, he left the hospital in good health, but 40 days later he died from his wounds."

TRT World’s Alaattin Kilic reports from an orphanage in the Syrian city of Azaz.

SOURCE:TRT World
