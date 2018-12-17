Syria's war has orphaned over a million children with many of them living in orphanages run by local and international charities.

Many of these orphans are struggling to cope with the worst memories they have of fighting and deaths.

Hussien, 12, from northern Aleppo province, remembers an air strike that killed his mother, and father over a month later.

"Both my mother and my father were critically wounded in that air strike," he said.