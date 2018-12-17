Soldiers and police fanned out across India-administered Kashmir on Monday to enforce a strict lockdown for a second straight day to stop anti-India protests and foil a call by pro-independence groups for a march toward India's main military garrison in the disputed region.

Indian troops patrolled streets in the region's main city of Srinagar and sealed off all the roads leading to one of India's largest military cantonments in the region.

Three popular Kashmiri resistance leaders, known as the Joint Resistance Leadership, called for Kashmiris to march to the army cantonment in 'kill us all' protests, following the killings of seven civilians and three rebels during an Indian counter-insurgency operation over the weekend.

Police and paramilitary soldiers in riot gear and carrying automatic rifles laid steel barricades and coiled razor wire on roads and intersections to cut off neighbourhoods in a bid to stop protests.

Authorities also stopped train services and suspended internet on cellphones in the region, a common tactic to make organising protests more difficult and stop dissemination of protest videos by Kashmiris.

Shops and businesses in other areas with no security restrictions closed to protest Indian rule.

Anti-India protests

The killings and wounding of over three dozen civilians on Saturday angered Kashmiris and sparked massive anti-India protests and clashes at several places in the region.

Residents accused troops of directly spraying gunfire into the crowds and killing at least two civilians, including a teenage student, away from the battle site.

Police said in a statement that they regretted the killings but that the protesters had come "dangerously close" to the fighting.

Resistance groups who challenge India's sovereignty over Kashmir said the killings were part of India's state policy and called for three days of mourning and a general shutdown in Kashmir apart from Monday’s public march.