Security guards ejected two independent lawmakers from Hungary's state television building on Monday after they tried to read out a petition, a day after police used tear gas against pro-democracy protesters in capital Budapest.

The two lawmakers were among about a dozen members of parliament who spent the night in the state television building, in a continuation of their demonstration against the policies of Hungary's right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Withdrawal of new labour law sought

The petition reiterated the demands of Sunday's protesters, which included a call for the withdrawal of a new labour law, for independent public media and courts and for Hungary to join the European Union's prosecutors office.

Independent lawmaker Bernadett Szel posted video footage on her Facebook page that showed the security guards tussling with her fellow-MP Akos Hadhazy and throwing him out of the building. Szel said she had also been ejected.

"We wanted to have our petition read out," she said in the video.