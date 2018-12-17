Turkey may begin its new military operation in Syria at "any moment now," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that US President Donald Trump had given a positive response to Turkey's plans for an operation east of the Euphrates River.

"We can start our operation any moment now in the Syrian territory at any place especially along the 500-kilometre border, without harming the US soldiers," Erdogan said at a rally in the Turkish city of Konya.

"Turkey will do what is necessary regarding terror corridors east of Euphrates River. If they do not leave, we'll remove them. Because they are disturbing us," he added.