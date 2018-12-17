A top Israeli human rights expert warned on Monday that Israel will likely face criminal charges at the International Criminal Court in the Hague if it approves legislation to expel the families of Palestinian militants from their homes

According to Jerusalem Post, Prof. Yuval Shany, chairman of the UN Human Rights Committee, told Army Radio that the legislation would likely be annulled by the Israeli Supreme Court but could lead to charges being brought against the country at the ICC.

The head of Israel’s Shin Bet security service has also warned cabinet members against adopting a bill that would allow the forced relocation of Palestinians whose relatives were convicted of attacking Israelis, Haaretz newspaper reported Monday.

According to Haaretz; however, Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman is opposed to the bill, saying the proposed legislation could “set the West Bank alight.”

Argaman also voiced concern that the bill could harm his agency’s ability to use Israel’s policy of “administrative detention” as an instrument of investigation, as the courts could view detention as unnecessary if the forced relocation of convicts’ families is an option.

After an exhausting debate, even though attorney general objected, cabinet approved the bill before passing it on to the ministerial committee for its approval.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked of the right-wing Habayit Hayehudi were major players in pushing the bill to pass.

Previously, it was illegal to expel assailants' family members to other areas of the West Bank, unless they themselves engaged in any type of attack, however, now the bill allows the IDF Central Command chief to expel Palestinians whose relatives have been convicted of violence to be forcibly relocated within seven days from the date of the incident.

Shooting near West Bank killed 2 Israeli soldiers

The bill’s approval comes after the shooting when a Palestinian got out of a car and opened fire at a bus stop outside a West Bank settlement on Thursday, killing two Israeli soldiers before speeding away.

Hours later, the army said it shot and killed a Palestinian man who attempted to ram his car into soldiers on a West Bank road.