Ranil Wickremesinghe, 69, has once again been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s prime minister following weeks of political uncertainty that had threatened to undermine the country’s economy, which is currently reeling under significant foreign debts.

It is the fourth time the leader of the United National Party (UNP) has ascended to the office of prime minister in a 40-year political career which has seen him escape a suicide attack by separatists and rise in the ranks when colleagues were assassinated.

A lawyer by profession, Wickremesinghe comes from an affluent business family which used to own newspapers. His uncle, Junius Jayewardene, served as Sri Lanka’s president for more than a decade, famously amending the constitution to give more powers to the office of the president.

It was during Jayewardene’s tenure, in 1977, that a young Wickremesinghe entered parliament for the first time. His rise was swift from then on, becoming the youngest cabinet minister in the country when he was made Minister of Youth Affairs and Employment.

He was continuously re-elected to parliament and in 1989 was nominated as the leader of the house, making him the government’s top MP in the parliament.

The separatist Tamil Tiger movement played a crucial role in Wickremesinghe’s political career for various reasons.

He became prime minister for the first time in May, 1993, after a Tamil Tiger suicide bomber assassinated President Ranasinghe Premadasa and the then Prime Minister D.B. Wijetunga had to take over as acting president.

That 16-month stint ended a year later when his party was defeated by the opposition People’s Alliance.

UNP at the time was led by a much-respected politician, Gamini Dissanayake, who was killed in a bomb blast for which Tamil Tiger separatists claimed responsibility. Wickremesinghe took over the reins of UNP and has led the party ever since.

He was prime minister for the second time from 2002 to 2004, a period that saw intense efforts to bring the separatists to the negotiating table. Some nationalists even accused him of being too lenient on a group that was widely seen as a threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty.

It was one of the reasons behind the dissolution of his government in 2004 by President Chandrika Kumaratunga, leader of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).