Ghoryan, Afghanistan — As a district, Ghoryan is largely unremarkable. It sits 40 minutes west of the bustling city of Herat and about 60 kilometres from the border with Iran. There is a simple market centred around one main roundabout. Most of its 86,000 residents have spent time as refugees or workers in neighbouring Iran.

Like much of Afghanistan, the district is also home to thousands of men, women and children suffering from addictions to various narcotics: hashish, opium, heroin and more recently, crystal methamphetamine.

Inside the mud, brick and concrete houses lying along its many unpaved roads is a booming secret trade that residents say puts food on the tables of more than 68,000 people at a time when unemployment in Afghanistan has reached 40 percent.

Over the last four years, Ghoryan has become one of the hubs for the production and trafficking of crystal meth in Afghanistan.

Largely shielded from the airstrikes both coalition and Afghan forces have launched on so-called ‘drug labs’ across a dozen southern, eastern and western provinces, tens of thousands of Ghoryan residents have embraced crystal meth as a lucrative source of economic empowerment.

“Ghoryan is a poor, dusty, remote district no one pays attention to,” a local leader, who has been accused of taking part in the trade, says when explaining how his district has been able to largely evade the attention of officials in Kabul and Herat.

Ahmad, a spry, inconspicuous man in his forties, has been involved in the meth trade since it first took off in 2014. Each month, he stands to make thousands of dollars by facilitating the production and trafficking of the highly addictive stimulant that is fast coming to surpass heroin as the drug of choice in western and southern regions.

“It’s a complex, precise chemical process, but over the years, everyone has learned enough to take part in at least part of the process,” Ahmad says.

Though he insists that it takes a team of at least five people working over a period of a week to produce enough meth to sell, Ahmad admits that hundreds of households in Ghoryan have started using basic kitchen supplies and over-the-counter antihistamines to claim their stake in the trade.

As in the West, residents use everyday pharmaceuticals, namely Panadol CF, a cold and flu medicine, to extract the Pseudoephedrine — referred to locally as ‘Chemical F’ — that is essential to the production of methamphetamines.

The local leader, who refused to be identified, said the medicine is so essential to the process that local drug mafias have been known to pay upwards of $20 for a single Panadol CF pill in times of shortage. Even in the most high-end pharmacy chains of Kabul, a pack of 10 sells for the equivalent of 26 cents.

The local leader recalls a rumour last year that the elusive ‘Chemical F’ could be found in certain strand of grass.

“Overnight you saw hundreds of men and women rushing to scour the fields for this magic grass, it was an unbelievable sight,” he says.

Sources speaking to TRT World said the rest of the chemicals, including acetone, anhydrous ammonia (a fertiliser), lye, sulphuric acid, lithium and toluene (used in paint thinners and TNT) come from neighbouring Iran, and to a lesser extent, Pakistan.

Ahmad and the local leader said that over the years the flow of crystal meth has reversed. In the beginning, the drug itself was trafficked in from Iran as a new high to replace heroin, which itself began as an Iranian import a decade ago.

As time went on and the value of the Iranian rial continued to fall, Iranian and Afghan drug mafias began to realise it was cheaper to produce the drug in Afghanistan and move it back to Iran and Turkey.

Troubles in the local economy have also led to the meth boom in Ghoryan.

Residents in Ghoryan say their district is home to some of the highest-quality saffron in the country — which Kabul and its international partners had hoped would serve as a viable alternative to opium-poppy production in the country — but over the last two years, that market has taken a hit due to the illegal importation of cheaper Iranian-made saffron.

Recognising the impact on local markets, President Ashraf Ghani officially banned the importation of Iranian saffron in October. But it’s not just Iranian saffron that has turned people to crystal meth.

Every month, thousands of Afghans return from Iran, either due to falling rial prices or as a result of deportation, and the drug trade provides a valuable income source for the returnees and deportees.

Ahmad said drug mafias were quick to take advantage of this situation and began to farm out parts of the process to local households. In a country, where more than half the population lives on less than a dollar a day, a single household in Ghoryan can make nearly $400 a month from helping in the production process or storing the chemical compounds necessary for production.

The local leader said 80 percent of Ghoryan households are now involved in some stage of the process. This represents a major increase from the 30 or 40 households that residents said were initially involved in the process.

Still, as with the production of hashish and opium, it is the mafias, not farmers and local residents, who stand to gain the most from the meth trade.

“In the beginning, the ‘cooks’ tried to make the process sound more involved than it actually was so that they could demand more money, but people eventually realised it doesn’t take much and tried to make it in their homes,” said the local leader.

However, as with the meth labs in the Midwestern United States, people in Ghoryan quickly learned how dangerous the trade can be.