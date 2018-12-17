The Afghanistan Taliban said its representatives met officials from the US and Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, amid efforts by Washington to press for a negotiated end to Afghanistan's devastating 17-year conflict.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group had also met representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, SITE Intelligence Group reported on Monday, but not the Afghanistan government.

Washington confirmed meetings were ongoing in Abu Dhabi “to promote an intra-Afghan dialogue toward ending the conflict”, and that its envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in the region.

Khalilzad “has in the past met, and will continue to meet with all interested parties, including the Taliban, to support a negotiated settlement to the conflict,” it continued.

It did not confirm that Khalilzad or any other US officials had met with the Taliban on Monday, and the tweet by the Pakistani foreign ministry said only that talks were being held, without specifying who attended them.

However in a statement late on Sunday the Taliban announced “another meeting” between the militants and the US would be held in the UAE on Monday.

They issued another statement on Monday repeating their long-standing refusal to meet with representatives of the government in Kabul and insisting they will only speak with US officials.

Khalilzad has made several trips to the region since his appointment in September.