A ceasefire took effect in Yemen's flashpoint city of Hudaida on Tuesday morning but sporadic clashes were reported minutes after the UN-brokered shaky truce, a pro-government official said.

The official told AFP news agency that sporadic clashes in the east of the Red Sea port city are ongoing despite a truce deal.

However, Anadolu Agency quoting a military source in the Yemeni government, said the 15-minute fighting between Houthi rebels and armed groups loyal to the Saudi-backed government stopped four minutes before the ceasefire, followed by a calm situation.

The ceasefire came into effect at 2100 GMT, Saudi and Houthi media reported.

The deal announced on Thursday between the warring sides included an "immediate ceasefire" in Hudaida, whose Red Sea port serves as a crucial gateway for humanitarian aid.

An official in the Saudi-led coalition said that details on implementing the truce deal "were not clear at the beginning".

The coalition "has no intention of violating the agreement... unless the Houthis violate and dishonour it," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Residents in Hudaida and the surrounding areas have reported fierce fighting and air strikes in recent days.

At least 29 fighters, including 22 Houthi rebels, were killed on Saturday night in the province, a pro-government military source told AFP.

Two Hudaida residents reached by telephone told AFP that they could hear intermittent clashes to the east and south of the city on Monday.

A pro-government military official said that there were sporadic clashes, adding that a fire erupted in one of the factories in the east of the city due to strikes on Sunday night.

'Continuous fighting'

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) voiced alarm about "the continuous fighting" in the area.