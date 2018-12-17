WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ex-FBI chief Comey says Trump undermines rule of law with ‘lies’
Former FBI Director James Comey has also criticised House Republicans for their silence across US President Donald Trump's attacks on the US Justice Department.
Ex-FBI chief Comey says Trump undermines rule of law with ‘lies’
Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media after giving a private deposition to the House Judiciary and House Government and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, December 7, 2018. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 17, 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday accused US President Donald Trump of undermining the rule of law in the United States by lying about the FBI, and he urged Republican lawmakers to “stand up and speak the truth” about Trump’s behaviour.

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017 while he was leading an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election and possible Trump campaign collusion, made his remarks after his second appearance this month before two House of Representatives committees.

Comey said lawmakers had again asked about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails and a dossier that Republicans claim was used to justify a warrant to conduct secret surveillance of a Trump presidential campaign aide. 

“This while the president of the United States is lying about the FBI, attacking the FBI and attacking the rule of law in this country. How does that make any sense at all?” Comey told reporters after spending more than five hours being interviewed behind closed doors by the House Judiciary and House Oversight committees.

“Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, the words of a president matter, the rule of law matters and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today?” Comey asked. 

RECOMMENDED

Republican Trump has called the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller a “witch hunt” and on Sunday on Twitter labeled his own former personal lawyer Michael Cohen a “rat” for cooperating with prosecutors. 

Trump also accused Federal Bureau of Investigation agents of breaking into Cohen’s office when they were in fact acting with a search warrant. 

Cohen was sentenced to three years’ prison last Wednesday for crimes including orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election. Cohen said he was directed by Trump. 

“The FBI’s reputation has taken a big hit because the president of the United States, with his acolytes, has lied about it constantly,” Comey said when asked whether he bore any responsibility for damaging the FBI’s reputation. 

Comey said “at some point someone has to ... stand up for the values of this country and not slink away in retirement, but stand up and speak the truth.” 

Asked about the president calling Cohen a “rat,” Comey said it undermined the rule of law.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates