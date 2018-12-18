One of South Korean largest human rights groups will strip Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi of its 2004 prize because of her "indifference" to the atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority, organisers said on Tuesday.

"Her indifference to the atrocities against the Rohingya runs against the values the award stands for –– protecting and promoting human rights," spokesman Cho Jin-tae of the May 18 Memorial Foundation told AFP news agency.

As a result the foundation's board decided on Monday to withdraw her award, he added.

Suu Kyi was unable to receive the Gwangju human rights award at the time because she was under house arrest by the military junta.

Her party has since taken office in Myanmar and the Nobel Peace Prize winner holds the title of state counsellor, but the one-time champion of democracy has been widely accused of apathy or complicity in the plight of the Rohingya.