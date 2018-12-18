Representatives of the Afghan Taliban are holding another round of talks with US officials, the group's spokesman said, as discussions to find solution to the 17-year war in Afghanistan entered second day in UAE on Tuesday.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the insurgent group's representatives held "extensive rounds" of meetings with the high-ranking officials of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, US, and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Monday over several issues.

"Preliminary talks were held with the said countries along with the [US] State Department's Special Representative Zalmai Khalilzad at the end of the day," the Taliban spokesman said on Tuesday.

"And meetings in this negotiations process shall continue today [Tuesday]."

Taliban seeking guarantee of Pakistan, S Arabia, UAE?

Taliban officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to Reuters, said the US delegation was pressing for a six-month ceasefire as well as an agreement to name Taliban representatives to a future caretaker government.

The officials said the Taliban, fighting to drive foreign forces from Afghanistan, were resisting a ceasefire as they felt it would damage their cause and help US and Afghan forces.

"If these three countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE and Pakistan - become guarantors and the US appoints the head of a caretaker government in Afghanistan that we nominate, then we can think about a ceasefire," one senior Taliban official said.

There was no immediate comment from the US embassy in Kabul.

Pakistan's efforts

On Tuesday, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Islamabad "helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi."

"Let us pray that this leads to peace and ends almost three decades of suffering of the brave Afghan people. Pakistan will be doing everything within its power to further the peace process," Khan wrote on Twitter.