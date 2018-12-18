An American speech therapist has launched a lawsuit challenging a Texas law that prevents state employees from boycotting Israel.

The controversy displays just how much repressing advocacy for Palestinians has woven around American and Israeli politics, harming freedom of expression in both countries and promoting the toxic falsehood that dissent, in either country, has no right to exist.

As a private citizen, Bahia Amawi avoids buying products made in Israel or the occupied Palestinians territories. Working with disabled children in a suburb of the Texas capital, Austin, Amawi lost her job after she refused to sign a pledge not to participate, or even advocate for, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

BDS seeks to pressure Israel over its treatment of Palestinians, but critics charge it unfairly singles out Israel, or that it’s even anti-semitic.

Amawi appealed to her supervisor, but he said it was out of his control. Unable to renew her contract, she had to give up her job.

“I couldn’t in good conscience do that,” Amawi told The Intercept, which first reported her story.

“If I did, I would not only be betraying Palestinians suffering under an occupation that I believe is unjust and thus, become complicit in their repression, but I’d also be betraying my fellow Americans by enabling violations of our constitutional rights to free speech and to protest peacefully.”

Her federal lawsuit questions what bearing her personal views on Israel have on her ability to help kids in need. Her specialty is working with bilingual Arabic-speaking students; a rare skill now lost to the public.

The suit also makes a clear case that Texas’ anti-BDS law infringes on Amawi’s right to freedom of speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment to the US Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Amawi’s lawsuit argues that Texas’ law contradicts those words. In the United States, each state has its constitution, but these individual constitutions cannot contradict the federal Constitution and its amendments.

The First Amendment does not include an exception saying “except for Israel boycotts, those should be illegal.”

But at least 26 states have passed laws prohibiting state funds from touching BDS, according to Palestine Legal, an advocacy group. A federal law is even in the works, which could place severe financial penalties on BDS activism. At the same time, federal courts have struck down or questioned the constitutionality of other state-level anti-BDS laws.

These blatantly unconstitutional laws have come into force with the support of the American Israel Political Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and the blessing of the Israeli government, too.