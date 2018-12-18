Is rap music a problem for the Russian government? According to President Vladimir Putin it is. He says the use of 'swear words' and drug slang in rap culture is the reason why the government should regulate it.

In recent months, Russian musicians have come under immense pressure from the authorities, with a string of concert cancellations and arrests causing an outcry from music critics and human rights advocates.

Putin first said he wants to ban rap music. Then he said he wants to control it.

“If it is impossible to stop, then we need to lead, and in an appropriate way, direct (rap and hip-hop)," Putin said during a St. Petersburg meeting with cultural advisers.

Putin’s latest comments have triggered criticism, with people taking to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Rappers arrested, concerts cancelled, videos banned

The latest flare-up came after Russian rapper Husky, whose real name is Dmitri Kuznetsov, was arrested and sentenced to 12 days in jail. The government has cancelled his concerts several times.

After his December performance in the southern city of Krasnodarand was cancelled over ‘extremism’, Husky decided to perform on top of a car for his fans.

The video shows police pulling him down while he is singing on the roof of a car.

“I am guilty of getting on top of the car,” Husky said in a video shared on social media.

“I was put in a situation in which I owed people who’d bought tickets to see me,” he added.