A toxic pesticide that a UN agency wanted India to ban a decade ago contaminated food that killed at least 15 people at a temple last week, police said on Tuesday.

More than 100 also had to go to hospital after devotees consumed portions of tomato rice blessed at the Hindu temple in the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

A senior police officer told Reuters laboratory tests showed the presence of monocrotophos - a pesticide which attacks the nerves - in food and vomit samples.

"We are trying to find out how the food got contaminated and not ruling out foul play. We have detained a few people and are enquiring further," said Chamrajnagar district police superintendent Dharmender Kumar Meena, without specifying the number of arrests.

The same pesticide was responsible for the death of 23 schoolchildren in the eastern state of Bihar in 2013, one of India's worst mass poisonings.

That was caused by cooking oil kept in a container previously used to store monocrotophos.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), swallowing just 120 milligrams of monocrotophos - the weight of about five grains of rice - can be fatal.