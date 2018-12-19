Pharmaceutical giants GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer on Wednesday announced a merger of their consumer healthcare units that produce over-the-counter medicines.

GSK said it would have a 68-percent controlling equity interest in the joint venture that will have combined sales of about $12.7 billion (£9.8 billion, 10.9 billion euros).

The deal paves the way for British group GSK to have two UK-listed companies, one specialised in the development of drugs and the other in consumer healthcare.