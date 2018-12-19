Standing in direct opposition to President Donald Trump, the United States Senate voted to pass a surprising resolution last Thursday to censure one of the US’ closest allies. The Senate called for an end to US involvement in the Saudi Arabia and UAE-led military intervention in Yemen and held Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, better known as MBS, responsible for the brutal slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Riyadh immediately lashed out against the upper house, criticising senators for interfering in Saudi Arabia’s “internal” affairs.

Murder: An infernal affair

However, far from being an internal Saudi affair, the Khashoggi murder is more like the infernal affair that simply won’t be put to bed.

As most know by now, Khashoggi was murdered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. While the details of the grisly crime are still murky, it is indisputable that Saudi operatives were responsible.

According to Riyadh–who first denied he had even been killed–rogue agents acted without orders and killed the columnist in cold blood, a narrative that has been rubbished globally. While Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out King Salman bin Abdulaziz’s involvement, he has been deafeningly silent on MBS’ culpability for the crime.

For Riyadh to claim that the killing of Khashoggi is an internal affair, one would at least expect for the crime to have occurred within Saudi Arabia’s borders. Instead, it occurred brazenly within Turkey’s borders, and Turkish police and intelligence services were directly responsible for bringing many of the dark deed’s details to the world’s attention.

Although consulates and embassies are technically the sovereign soil of the countries that own them, Khashoggi was a guest in Turkey and was only at the consulate so he could get the necessary papers to wed a Turkish woman. In and of itself, that makes his case more than just a discretely Saudi issue.

Aside from that, Khashoggi also happened to be a US resident and was a columnist for The Washington Post, a large American newspaper. His exposure from his self-imposed exile in the United States due to his writings as a Saudi dissident speaking out against MBS’ policies means that anything that happened to him would be of concern to a large proportion of the American public.

Inevitably, that would drag in the US government itself with even Trump coming out and calling Khashoggi’s murder “the worst cover-up in the history of cover-ups”.

Yemen is a global concern