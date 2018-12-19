The Saudi-led coalition fighting on the side of Yemen's government said it launched an air strike on Wednesday at the airport in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, destroying a drone.

It is the first air strike that the alliance has confirmed carrying out at the airport since peace talks last week in Sweden that resulted in a ceasefire accord for the battleground port city of Hudaida.

The coalition said in a statement that it targeted an unmanned aerial vehicle and "destroyed the aircraft that was in the process of preparing to be launched, thwarting an imminent terrorist attack".

The coalition said that the Houthis are using the airport "as a military camp in violation of international humanitarian law".

The strike on Wednesday comes nearly a week after an agreement between the government and the Iran-aligned Houthi rebels on the withdrawal of fighters from Hudaida and a planned swap of around 15,000 prisoners.

A "mutual understanding" was also reached to facilitate aid deliveries to Yemen's third city Taiz – under the control of loyalists but besieged by rebels.

No deal was reached on the future of Sanaa airport, which has been closed to commercial flights for nearly three years.

The airport will be discussed at the next round of talks, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said.