A few days ago, it was my 19th birthday without my parents. I am not an orphan. But the conflict in Kashmir has orphaned me.

I was born in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir. My father, Dr. Ashiq Hussain Faktoo, spent nine years in prison before my birth. He was briefly released and then arrested within months of my birth. For 19 years now, I have not seen him under the open sky. He is one of Kashmir’s longest-serving political prisoners languishing in jail for 25 years now.

Sometimes I wanted to tear the prison down and carry my father home. I felt I was entitled to have him beside me. He was my father, but the occupation laid hands on him, so strong that I feel hesitant in calling him mine. He showed me his back once. There were scars from severe torture. When I touched them, I felt like I was reading a horror story that I was a character in. But I was his son; I used to smile and smile like a child committed to not crying. I wanted to be brave like him. He was my hero. He was my Superman and those scars knitted together formed a cape.

My father believed in a life of dignity for the people of Kashmir and chose imprisonment over slavery.

Prison became my father’s only home and my mother’s second home. They keep her in a different prison, at times they release her for a month or two and then arrest her again.

My mother married him because they shared conviction and a cause. Strange how this struggle for a free Kashmir led them into love, a struggle that only tears people apart in life and death.

My father was arrested in 1993 at Srinagar airport; along with my mother and elder brother, Muhammad, who was a few months old at the time. He was in the arms of my father; asleep – safe and sound. They took hold of my father; he took hold of the shirt our father was wearing. It was a tug of war; my father was the target. Muhammad screamed, but he lost the battle – lost his father.

He spent six months in prison, making him the youngest political prisoner of the Kashmir conflict. Little did my brother know – he would one day be the son of one of the longest-serving political prisoners.

India accused my father of the murder of Hriday Nath Wanchoo, an activist documenting the crimes of the Indian state in Kashmir. My father denied the accusations forthrightly.

Failing to come up with any substantial evidence for his involvement in the crime – he was tortured relentlessly. He was hung upside down. At night, they used to put rats in his trousers. This was all done in front of my mother’s eyes.

All of this was done to frame a man and ruin his life – and all the lives enfolded within his. He was coerced into signing a blank paper.

Prison guards used to take my parents to torture cells leaving behind Muhammad, the infant. The only time to date, I saw my father crying was when he told me how they saw Muhammad playing with his feces on his diaper after they returned from the torture cell.

Hung upside down, naked, bruised body, with a pistol on his head, they took his confession. Seven years later in 1999, he was released on bail and in the winter of that year, I was born.

My brother says he thought I was the lucky son, with my father being home at the time. I was – for three months. Then they arrested him again.

I don’t remember that day. I have no memories. I have no family photographs. All I carry today from that time is a void.

My father was acquitted in July 2001; the courts recommended his immediate release, but justice is the last thing on the mind of a tyrant. He was then given life imprisonment which at first was set to 14 years, then stretched to 22 and later death. He made prison his home, my mother and us made hope our home.

In jail, my father did not cry foul. He never calls himself a victim; he is a fighter. He completed his PhD in prison. He helped drug addicts and criminals inside the prison. He has authored over 20 books behind bars – on religion, civilisation and most of all, on the criminality and lawlessness that the Indian occupation stands on.

The people of Kashmir call him the Nelson Mandela of Kashmir – I just hope he too is a free man one day in a free Kashmir, for without a free Kashmir; his own freedom remains elusive.

Love is resilience

I look up to the love of my parents, love that survives prison and separation that feels perpetual. My parents spent two years of their 26 years of marriage together, and their loyalty to each other has never faded. My mother told me that when the policemen were electrocuting my father; they threatened her saying they would kill him so she should talk to him one final time.

My elder brother, Muhammad was six months old at the time. She must have been engrossed in his tender face, consumed by thoughts of living as a widow raising an orphan in prison. Nothing but dejection must have rounded her shoulders. The burden is heavier than any fathomable weight with no chance of hope, a life full of unforgettable misery and melancholy.

Yet, she gathered the courage to say something to make them shudder: “We fear to trade our souls to you; more than we fear you taking them.”

Bleeding, wounded and at the face of death – my father smiled.

In my father’s absence, she alone raised my elder brother and me. When both of them were absent, we lived as half-orphans, as proud but shattered children for our parents gave up their Aazadi for the much cherished Aazadi of their Kashmir; setting their conscience free. But left behind in their shadows, was a crippled sense of self. I was in a state of war; my impulsive childhood eating at my emerging shrewdness.

On my birthday, 13th December, the morning was tumultuous; the sky was gray and threatening rain. I pictured my father who I have seen incarcerated since my birth; wondering what his grown son looks like now. He would clench the bars of prison wishing he could pat my back instead.

I pictured my mother, who is in a different prison; wrestling with herself for leaving me alone. As she lives through the throes of imprisonment, she often tells me on our monthly phone calls that her greatest suffering is the thought of how I would survive the desolation of life without her warmth. They are far from me and far from each other but then this is how life is in Kashmir. The occupation has made suffering a norm.

Festivals and birthdays under occupation are like wounds that do not bleed, but they bleed hope out of you — every auspicious occasion for other children felt like a tragedy to me. I complained to God, a lot, and I found my daylight in a dark abyss eventually in doing so. He would listen.