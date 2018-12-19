The Donald J. Trump Foundation has agreed to shut down under court supervision on Tuesday after the lawsuit opened by the New York state attorney general Barbara D. Underwood.

The state attorney general said that US president Donald Trump misused the New York based foundation's resources to advance his 2016 presidential campaign and his businesses.

“Our petition detailed a shocking pattern of illegality involving the Trump Foundation – including unlawful coordination with the Trump presidential campaign, repeated and willful self-dealing, and much more,” Underwood said.

The lawsuit against the foundation also seeks to recover $2.8 million and ban Trump and his three eldest children from leadership roles in any other New York charity.

In a 20-month state investigation, Underwood said there are “possible violations” of federal campaign law and tax law by Trump Foundation.

Since 2016, Trump had paid back $330,000 for penalty taxes and reimbursements for some violations.

Underwood said: “As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a check book for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to non-profits, regardless of their purpose or legality.”

According to attorney, the US president’s foundation had been used repeatedly for many transactions that violated the law of tax-exemption for charity foundations.

The money of the foundation was used for private benefits of Trump family not for public good.

The US president Donald Trump had not donated money to his foundation between 2008 and 2015.