UN-sponsored talks on establishing a committee to create a new Syrian constitution will be continued in early 2019 following a meeting between Turkey, Iran and Russia in Geneva on Tuesday. But the talks have yet to produce a concrete agreement on the future of Syria.

The constitutional committee will have 150 members, 50 of whom will be selected by Damascus, 50 by the opposition and 50 by the UN. The three countries behind the Astana peace process, created to address the Syrian conflict in parallel to the Geneva peace process, set the groundwork by providing names for the three lists. The names on the UN list proved to be more controversial.

Bashar al Assad’s regime would rather have the old constitution amended instead of a new constitution implemented.

Here we explain what is going on with the Syrian Constitutional Committee talks.

Why did the talks get pushed to the next year?

The talks stalled, but the parties are pleased with the direction they have taken. There was some disagreement reportedly stemming from the ‘third list’ which is the list of 50 members to be selected from civil society and ‘independent’ actors.

The UN-suggested the ‘Middle Third List’ include delegates that represent Syrian experts, civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women. But the list apparently did not satisfy all the parties in the talks.

Russian media has reported that the talks were not finalised because the Astana peace process countries had some disagreements over the proposed names of the constitutional committee with the UN. According to sources from the Astana trio, the UN has refused to approve people considered by the three Astana countries because of Western pressure.

Turkey has also indicated that some of the names on the third list seem to be new. “The UN and us need to evaluate who these people are,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“We always say that the lists will be inclusive and balanced. We will seek to strike a balance between (the Assad) regime and the opposition,” Cavusoglu emphasised.

While praising the "significant joint input" from Turkey, Russia and Iran, UN envoy to Syria Staffan De Mistura, who is leaving his post at the end of the year, told a news conference that the three powers had not succeeded in finalising a workable political forum for Syria.

According to the US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey, "Syrian opposition leaders are not yet satisfied," with the trio’s list.

Cavusoglu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif attended the three-way talks, meeting with De Mistura after the negotiations.

Following the meeting, the three countries released a joint statement read by Lavrov, emphasising “the realisation of compromise and constructive dialogue”.

