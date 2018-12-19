LBM: First of all, I want to point out that the majority of Tunisians reject the expression “Arab Spring”. Indeed, each country of the so called “Arab Spring “ countries has its specific characteristics and the outcomes of the different rebellion movements are so different.

During the Tunisian upheaval, I was in Tunisia and I started to follow what was happening in and writing about it on my blog and the different social networks from the first day of the revolution; the day when Mohamed Bouazizi sat his body on fire. In the beginning I was in the capital Tunis. Then I travelled across the country and took photos, filmed and wrote about what was happening.

To be honest I could not anticipate the outcome of the revolution. But as it was the case for the majority of the people who took part in the revolution, I was expecting a positive change that will change the life of Tunisians so that they can be full citizens enjoying their rights and accomplishing their duties. The major slogan was and is: employment, freedom, and dignity.

Eight years on, where does the country stand now?

LBM: The picture seems gloomy and dark but I am still full of hope for my country.

Eight years on and despite several difficulties we cannot deny that some changes occurred. First of all, let me say that the fact that the dictator has left is a big achievement . We are now free to express ourselves, to rally, to demonstrate. We can take part in political life. We are having a thriving civil society working hard to improve things in Tunisia. It is true that the situation is difficult, that we are facing huge problems in all fields: political, economic, social, cultural etc. It is true that we have serious problems that we should face and I am talking about terrorism; but I think that we are on the right track. I believe that a positive change is not a matter of eight years. It is a long journey with ups and downs. It’s an ebb and flow. It is success and failure. By ousting the dictator Ben Ali, we’ve already achieved the first step but there are more and more steps to be achieved.

We cannot fix the problems of more than 50 years of dictatorship in 8 years. Fulfilling the objective of a revolution requires: patience, perseverance, willingness, determination etc.

On the one hand, the country is facing huge economic problems. There are also big terrorist threats. Life standard is deteriorating. There is a risk of regression when it comes to freedoms and democracy. People are not really happy with the outcome of the revolution.

On the other hand, there are historic things that are being achieved: Tunisia succeeded in drafting a new constitution and there several revolutionary laws that has been enacted or that on their way to be passed like equality of inheritance, the law against violence targeting women etc. As I mentioned earlier, the Tunisian civil society is very active and is writing history and trying to change things .

What are the problems plaguing Tunisian society today? Please identify the key issues the government is not addressing today?

LBM: Let me say that one of our biggest problems today is corruption. The government is pretending to face this problem but this is not true. We cannot face corruption by passing such law as the economic reconciliation law which guaranteed impunity to the majority of the corrupted people of the old regime. We cannot face corruption with corrupted institutions and justice. Corruption is spreading its tentacles on all sectors as a result of the politics of impunity and absence of accountability.

I think that terrorism is a big problem too. I don’t think that the government is tackling the problem in the right manner. To eradicate terrorism we should tackle the problem at its root . It is not just a matter of security . We have to look at the real reasons behind the rise of such a huge problem.