Taliban representatives will meet senior American diplomats in Qatar’s capital of Doha for another round of negotiations just days after a similar effort to find a way out of the 17-year-old war in Afghanistan.

The talks scheduled to be held on Wednesday and Thursday will not include officials of the elected and internationally recognised Afghan government, which has been left out of the talks because the insurgent group refuses to recognise it.

This is the fourth time the Taliban leaders are meeting Zalmay Khalilzad, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation.

Khalilzad, a seasoned US diplomat was appointed in September last year to kick start the long stalled process, which could lead to withdrawal of American troops from the war-torn country.

The two sides met last month in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates. They were supposed to meet in Saudi Arabia this week, but the venue was changed after Riyadh insisted that the Kabul government join the discussions.

Recent months have seen hectic rounds of talks between the Taliban and regional countries including Pakistan, Russia and Iran.

Just earlier this month it was reported that a Taliban delegation was in Iran to meet officials and discuss cooperation after the US pullout from Afghanistan.

Can there be peace?

Thomas H Johnson knows very well why the Taliban insurgents seem to be assured about getting a share in Afghanistan’s governance.

For months in 2008 and 2009, Johnson, a professor at the US Naval Postgraduate School, worked as a counterinsurgency advisor for Canadian forces in Afghanistan’s volatile Kandahar province.

“Probably the most contentious issue in Afghanistan has to deal with dispute over the water and property rights," Johnson told TRT World.

"Kabul’s justice system took six months to resolve that. Taliban’s justice system, which basically involved someone coming on a bike to hear the arguments, made decisions in 24 hours.”

This week Taliban representatives are meeting officials from the United States in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital, Abu Dhabi, for what is the latest round of difficult negotiations that have dragged on for years.

Officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE – the only countries that recognised the Taliban’s government when they were in power from 1996 to 2001– are also part of the talks.

Even though representatives of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani are in Abu Dhabi, the Taliban have stuck to their old demand and refused to hold direct talks with them, casting doubts on the process.

The secret nature of the talks makes it difficult for outside observers to know what’s actually being discussed inside. The information that has trickled out suggests that the Taliban are seeking representation in an interim government before the April 2019 presidential elections.

The growing unpopularity of Ghani’s government has worked in favour of the Taliban, which enjoys the support of more than half the population in some provinces, says Johnson, citing the latest Asia Foundation survey.

“But the only way for lasting peace is to have Afghan-to-Afghan talks,” he said.

Thousands of people, including Afghan civilians, have been killed in the 17-year-long war, which started with the US invasion after 9/11.

The conflict has spilled into neighbouring Pakistan, which is accused by Washington and Kabul of financing and militarily equipping the Taliban insurgents.

Just weeks before the talks began on December 17, Islamabad released a senior Taliban leader from detention. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was known as Taliban founder Mullah Omar’s deputy and had been in the custody of Pakistan’s security forces since 2010.

His release in October coincided with the heightened activity of Zalmay Khalilzad, the special US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, who has met different stakeholders to speed up the peace process.

Johnson, who is author of the book Taliban Narratives, says that US President Donald Trump is looking for ways out of Afghanistan.

“Washington realises that this war can not be won militarily,” he said. “It’s another reality that the Afghan government will crumble in six weeks if not more without the support of international forces.”