Germany's Der Spiegel magazine said on Wednesday it had fired Claas Relotius, an award-winning staff writer, after finding he fabricated and invented facts in many articles in recent years.

"Truth and lie are muddled in his texts," Der Spiegel said on its website.

Some of the roughly 60 stories Relotius had written since 2011 were accurate but others were "completely invented or embellished with manipulated quotes or other fact-fantasy," it said.

Among the fabricated stories were articles about a wrongfully detained Guantanamo inmate, about children kidnapped by Daesh, and about a woman attending the execution of a death sentence as a witness in the United States.

Spiegel said it had immediately terminated his work contract. Relotius, who is 33-years-old and started writing for Der Spiegel in 2011, was not available for comment.

Der Spiegel said Relotius' senior editors confronted him after a fellow journalist at the magazine voiced suspicions. Relotius then admitted that he had fabricated content a number of articles he had written, it said.