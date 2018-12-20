WORLD
1 MIN READ
Danish plan to put refugees on remote island comes under criticism
The plan has been heavily criticised by human rights groups including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.
Danish plan to put refugees on remote island comes under criticism
Buildings are seen on Lindholm Island in Denmark, December 6, 2018. / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 20, 2018

Denmark’s minority government is going ahead with a controversial legislation that is expected to make life harder for some refugees. 

The government and its right-wing coalition partners want to isolate failed asylum seekers on a tiny offshore island south of the capital. 

It’s a plan that has been heavily criticised by human rights groups including UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet.

RECOMMENDED

Some 100 people whose sentence of deportation cannot be carried out because they risk torture or execution in their home country, can be forcibly placed on the tiny Island.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump