December 20, 2018
The number of hate crimes reported in Los Angeles County rose by 5 percent, in its fourth year rising. That's according to the latest report by Los Angeles County, which says Latinos and African-Americans are among the most vulnerable.
Although Hispanics make up nearly half of the population, experts believe only a fraction of incidents are reported. And now it comes at a time when the Trump administration has hit out at illegal immigration.
TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.
SOURCE:TRT World