WORLD
1 MIN READ
Hate crimes in Los Angeles rise by 5 percent
According to a latest report by Los Angeles County of the US state of California, Latinos and African-Americans are among the most vulnerable.
Hate crimes in Los Angeles rise by 5 percent
A man is seen hanging an American flag on a fence at Robert F. Kennedy Elementary School in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. / AP
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 20, 2018

The number of hate crimes reported in Los Angeles County rose by 5 percent, in its fourth year rising. That's according to the latest report by Los Angeles County, which says Latinos and African-Americans are among the most vulnerable.

Although Hispanics make up nearly half of the population, experts believe only a fraction of incidents are reported. And now it comes at a time when the Trump administration has hit out at illegal immigration.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump