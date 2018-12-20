North Korea says it will never unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons unless the United States removes its nuclear threat first.

The statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday comes amid a deadlock in nuclear negotiations between the United States and North Korea.

It raises further doubts on whether North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will ever relinquish an arsenal he may see as his greatest guarantee of survival.

Kim and President Donald Trump met on June 12 in Singapore where they issued a vague goal for the "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean Peninsula without describing when and how it would occur.

But North Korea for decades has been pushing a concept of denuclearization that bears no resemblance to the American definition, vowing to pursue nuclear development until the United States removes its troops and the nuclear umbrella defending South Korea and Japan.

'Accurate meaning of denuclearisation'

In Thursday's statement, the North reiterated its traditional stance on denuclearisation and accused Washington of misleading what had been agreed on in Singapore.