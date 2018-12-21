US officials on Wednesday said President Donald Trump was pulling US troops out of Syria.

In a tweet, Trump claimed victory over Daesh and tweeted later that over 2,000 US troops and officials will be withdrawn from the war-torn country and return home soon.

US officials say all State Department personnel would depart Syria within the next 24 hours while US forces will leave within 60 to 100 days.

The move comes as Turkey is preparing an operation against the YPG terror group in northern Syria.

The YPG dominates the SDF, a coalition of anti-regime forces which the US backs in the fight against Daesh in Syria.

Turkey welcomes US decision

Ankara welcomes the US decision to withdraw its troops from Syria, Turkish foreign minister said on Friday.

"With regards to withdrawal decision of the U.S. ... from Syria, we welcome the decision," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint news conference with his counterpart Carmelo Abela in the Maltese capital of Valletta.

Turkey fully supports the territorial integrity of Syria, he added.

"We believe that Daesh is defeated but still we should be very vigilant because Daesh and other radical groups are still on the ground," Cavusoglu said.

The Turkish foreign minister said he and other Turkish officials have already been in touch with US officials "at different levels" on the issue.

Russia welcomes US pull-out announcement

Russian President and Assad regime backer Vladimir Putin on Thursday welcomed Trump's decision.

Putin said he agreed with the US president that the demise of Daesh removes the need for the US military presence in the country.

Putin reaffirmed the long-held Russian argument that the US presence in Syria is illegitimate because it was neither vetted by the UN Security Council nor approved by the regime of Bashar al Assad.

Putin added that "if the US decided to withdraw its contingent, it has done the right thing."

Russia is a key ally of Assad, and its military intervention in Syria beginning in 2015 turned the tide of the war in his favour.

The Russian leader says it remains to be seen if the US follows through on Trump's announcement, noting Washington's repeated promises to end its 17-year presence in Afghanistan.

Israel to escalate fight against Iran in Syria after US exit

Israel will escalate its fight against Iran-aligned forces in Syria after the US withdrawal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

Some Israeli officials believe Trump's move could help Iran by removing a US garrison that stems the movement of Iranian forces and weaponry into Syria from Iraq.

"We will continue to act very aggressively against Iran's efforts to entrench in Syria," Netanyahu said in televised remarks, referring to an Israeli air campaign in Syria against Iranian deployments and arms transfers to Lebanese Hezbollah forces.

"We do not intend to reduce our efforts. We will intensify them, and I know that we do so with the full support and backing of the United States."

Israel also worries that its main ally's exit could reduce its diplomatic leverage with Assad ally, Moscow.