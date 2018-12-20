Britain’s government seems to be going into a ‘no-deal’ contingency mode following Theresa May’s no-confidence vote being rebuffed by two-thirds of her MPs. The leader of the opposition, Jeremy Corbyn is now beginning a no-confidence motion, brought on by MPs in his party this time, all aimed at pushing for a second referendum.

This, much like almost everything we have witnessed about Brexit in the last two years, is disingenuous at best and a fraud at worst. There is a common theme to this hypocrisy in that it follows a pattern which we have seen in government and in Theresa May’s camp since the referendum itself.

No one, it seems, is capable in the UK parliament of being honest about Brexit.

Corbyn has had no policy on Brexit for months leading up to the December 12th vote–now postponed to January–and it is no secret in Westminster that he’s a closet eurosceptic and wants a no-deal scenario.

The no-confidence motion, which is unlikely to succeed, will put more fire in the bellies of his MPs calling for a second referendum.

Corbyn’s act, much like the politician himself, can’t be taken seriously. It’s too little too late for a leader who has not been able to give a straight answer from MPs or journalists on any Brexit question.

The motion from Corbyn's party does at least serve one remedial purpose in forcing Theresa May to do the unthinkable following weeks of breaking promises and shifting goalposts on Brexit: to act honestly.

The fortuitous talks May is now having with her cabinet are revealing in that she seems determined to not fall back on the second referendum plan. She knows it would leave the country divided as hardcore Brexiteers in her party, not to mention over half the population who voted to Leave the EU - would feel bitterly cheated by a system open to manipulation.

Why not have a third referendum after that? Or, even better, shouldn’t we have a referendum to decide if we need a second referendum?

May is looking for a parliamentary solution, which would bypass, or dissolve, the controversial second referendum issue. And she hopes to get this not before the date of January 14th when she will present her deal to parliament – but as a consequence of its rejection.

The reason why we don’t know what that ‘parliamentary solution’ looks like, is that neither does Theresa May.

The problem Britain has is that it is muddled about its own identity. Its prime minister, who also has divided loyalties, is precisely the last thing the country needs in this historic moment, which is probably one of the most important decisions Britain has taken since troops were pulled out of Suez in 1956.

May was always with the ‘Remain’ camp from the start and has a partiality for the European Union. But when EU bosses like Jean-Claude Junker go to such lengths to praise her in front of international media, there leaves little doubt that it’s not only the EU which has lured the UK into a trap but worse, it is May who has fallen into it.

Not so lucky Irish