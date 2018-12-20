As the civil war raged in Syria, the Assad regime was saved by both Russian intervention and Iran’s military support. Tehran helped Assad to rebuild his battered army with the help of Shiite militias, according to many experts.

Now, in the face of an immediate American withdrawal from northern Syria, where Washington’s war against Daesh has reached its end as per US president Donald Trump, all eyes are on Iran, which supports several foreign-origin Shiite armed groups in the war-affected region.

“We know that [since the beginning of the Syrian civil war] Iran has been forming a social base [beyond its armed and political activities] in Syria,” said Cevat Ones, the former deputy director of Turkish intelligence agency.

Ones refers to reports on Iran working toward settling down Shiite militias and their families in several parts of Syria to create a "massive" social structure in the region.

Tehran has reportedly called back some of its forces from northwestern Syria, where Turkey has conducted significant operations against both the YPG and Daesh since August 2016, and areas close to the capital city, Damascus. But for Ones, the withdrawal is insignificant in view of Iran's attempts to penetrate deep into the Syrian society.

“Iran has ideological connections and local alliances in Syria. Iran’s withdrawal of its troops from any particular location does not mean it has truly pulled out,” Ones told TRT World, referring to Tehran's influence over the Assad family, which belongs to Syria's Alawite minority sect. Some religious scholars argue that the Alawite sect is an offshoot of Shia Islam.

Ones also pointed out that any Iranian withdrawal depends upon if Russia and the US agree on some resolution to end the Syrian conflict.

“Iranian militias in the south are keeping the territory they conquer instead of handing it over to the regime," Jackson Doering, who was a former research assistant at The Washington Institute, an American think-tank, wrote in February. "If Assad is still in power by war's end, he will be beholden to Iran because of his army's frequent inability to secure territory on its own.”

The fall of Aleppo to forces loyal to Bashar al Assad, whose forces were supported by Shiite militias, has opened a window for Tehran to pursue what many of its opponents describe as the "Shia Crescent," an arc that Iran considers key to exert its influence from the Mediterranean region to the steppes of Central Asia in Afghanistan.

Iran's Syria policy, however, has translated into large scale human casualties and destruction of cities across the war-torn region. At least 470,000 people have died in the war, and the death toll recorded during the battle of Aleppo is being compared to Srebrenica massacre.

Iran’s Shiite militias