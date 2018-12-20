US authorities on Thursday unveiled indictments against two Chinese nationals linked to China's government who reportedly took part in a cyber spying campaign that hacked a range of American government agencies and corporations and violated a 2015 pact, escalating tensions between the two nations.

According to the indictment, the defendants hacked computers to steal intellectual property and confidential business and technological data.

US and British authorities on Thursday also condemned China for violating 2015 agreements to curb cyber espionage for business purposes, slamming Chinese efforts to steal other countries' trade secrets and technologies and to compromise government computers.

US authorities said the two defendants, who worked in China in association with the Chinese Ministry of State Security, were charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusions, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

"China's goal, simply put, is to replace the U.S. as the world's leading superpower and they're using illegal methods to get there," FBI Director Chris Wray said at a news conference.

"No country poses a broader, more severe long-term threat" to the United States than China, Wray added.

China denies

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it is resolutely opposed to accusations from the United States and other allies.

It urged Washington to withdraw its accusations and drop charges against two Chinese citizens.

China had never participated in or supported any stealing of commercial secrets, the ministry added.

TRT World'sPatrick Fok reports from Hong Kong.

Several companies targeted?

The timing of the action may worsen tensions between Washington and Beijing after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies, in Canada at the request of the United States.

The charges were announced by President Donald Trump's administration just weeks after the United States and China agreed to talks aimed at resolving an ongoing trade dispute that threatens global economic growth.

US authorities said hacking targets included NASA's Goddard Space Center and Jet Propulsion Laboratory and companies involved in aviation, space and satellite technology.

The targets also included companies involved in banking and finance, telecommunications, consumer electronics, manufacturing technology, pharmaceutical technology, oil and gas exploration and production technology, communications technology, computer processor technology and maritime technology, they added.