Japanese prosecutors re-arrested Nissan Motor Co Ltd's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn on Friday on fresh allegations of making Nissan shoulder $16.6 million in personal investment losses, dashing chances he would be released on bail imminently.

The move comes a day after a Tokyo court unexpectedly rejected prosecutors' request to extend Ghosn's detention, which raised the possibility that he could go free on bail as early as Friday.

The re-arrest means he could be detained for at least another 10 days in a Tokyo jail, where he has been confined since he was arrested last month on initial allegations of financial misconduct.

New allegations

The Tokyo prosecutor said the new allegations were based on suspicions that around October 2008, Ghosn shifted personal trades to the automaker, so that he could avoid paying for 1.85 billion yen ($16.6 million) in losses.

His lawyer, Motonari Otsuru, was not available for comment. The lawyer has previously declined to return calls regarding the Ghosn case.

The Tokyo court said in a statement that the lawyer for Greg Kelly, who was arrested along with Ghosn, has requested the release of Ghosn's former deputy. Kelly's detention extension was rejected along with Ghosn's.