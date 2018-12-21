Flights at Britain's second-biggest airport Gatwick have resumed after a brief suspension following unconfirmed reports of another drone sighting on Friday evening, an airport spokeswoman said.

"Flights have now resumed at Gatwick following a reported drone in the area," she said.

"While we investigated, airfield movements were suspended. This was a precautionary measure as safety remains our main priority. The military measures we have in place at the airport have provided us with reassurance necessary that it is safe tore-open our airfield."

Gatwick, south of London, was forced to close for 36 hours, this week, stranding more than 100,000 Christmas travellers, when a mystery saboteur used drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers.

Earlier, Britain sent troops to the airport after an unprecedented attempt to cripple Christmas travel with large drones forced all flights to be cancelled on Thursday.

The airport said early on Friday it was currently working with airlines and air traffic controllers to introduce a limited number of flights over the coming hours.

As thousands of passengers waited at the airport south of London, police hunted unsuccessfully for the operators of the large drones which first appeared on Wednesday, then kept reappearing near the airfield every time the airport tried to reopen the runway.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Police have not speculated publicly on the motive for what appears to be a coordinated and intentional effort to sow chaos at one of the annual peak travel times.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports from London.

PM May warns drone operators

Prime Minister Theresa May a legislation has already been passed in relation to the use of drones and it is clear that the current activity is illegal.

"The activity we've seen is illegal and those who are caught endangering aircraft can face up to five years in prison," said Prime Minister Theresa May.

Use of firearms

"The assessment earlier on today was that we wouldn't be using firearms," Detective Chief Superintendent Jason Tingley said late on Thursday.

"This is continually reviewed so you will know and have seen that we have firearm officers deployed."

"We are there to assist and do everything we can," Defence Minister Gavin Williamson told reporters.

Drones were seen as recently as 2200 GMT on Thursday, more than 24 hours after their first sighting.

Flights cancellation

Thursday's closure grounded about 115,000 people, who were scheduled to pass through, many en route to seasonal breaks.

Passenger Ani Kochiashvili had been bound for Georgia but spent six hours overnight sitting on a plane with her children.

"I'm very annoyed because I'm with two kids, a three-month-old and three-year-old," she Reuters by phone among thousands camped in the terminal.