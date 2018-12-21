A French man, suspected of helping the brothers who carried out the 2015 Charlie Hebdo killings, has been arrested in Djibouti and is awaiting transfer to France, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday.

Peter Cherif, 36, also known as Abou Hamza, was close to Cherif and Said Kouachi, who shot dead 12 people on January 7, 2015, at the offices of satirical publication Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

He was arrested on Sunday, a source told Reuters earlier.

"It's very good news because this terrorist played an important part in the planning of the attack against Charlie Hebdo," Parly toldRTLradio. "It shows the fight against terrorism is a long-haul action and that if you stay committed, you obtain results."