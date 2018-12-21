Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday announced the postponement "for a little while" of a military operation planned against terrorists east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

"After our discussions with US President Donald Trump, we have decided to wait for a while before conducting the operation. But this doesn't mean we will wait forever," Erdogan told a conference of businesspeople in Istanbul.

He said Turkey would continue working on plans to "eliminate any remaining Daesh elements in the region."

"In other words, in the coming months, we will work to eliminate both PKK-PYD elements and Daesh remnants in Syria," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan's announcement came after Trump on Wednesday declared victory against Daesh and said US troops would be pulling out of Syria.

That announcement has had a mixed reception, but analysts saw it as removing an obstacle to Turkey's struggle against terror because of US support for a terror group in Northern Syria.

Washington's troop withdrawal decision was welcomed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Friday as well as Russian President and Assad ally Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

The UK and France have said they will continue their operations in Syria. Israel says it will step up its security operations.