WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nepal bus crash kills at least 21
Police say another 15 people were hurt when a bus on educational tour plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.
Nepal bus crash kills at least 21
Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads. / TRTWorld
Baba UmarBaba Umar
December 21, 2018

A bus carrying college students and teachers drove off a highway in a mountainous area, leaving 21 people dead and 15 injured, police said on Friday.

The passengers were returning from an educational tour when the bus plunged down a mountainous slope and rolled about 1,640 feet in western Nepal.

Rescue operations were difficult because the crash happened in a remote area and the wreckage was scattered.

The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

RECOMMENDED

Poor roads 

Vehicle crashes in Nepal are mostly blamed on poorly maintained vehicles and roads.

The accident happened a week after truck veered off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 16 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways