Officials from Turkey and the United States are meeting on January 8 in Washington to hammer out details about the withdrawal of American soldiers from Syria, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

His statement coincides with Ankara's decision to delay its anti-terror operation east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria.

In a televised interview with TRT, Cavusoglu said postponement of the operation did not mean a change in Turkey's commitment to take action against the terrorists.

But a delay was a ‘logical’ move to prevent 'friendly fire' in the region, he said.

“It doesn’t mean that we have given up on our determination to launch operation against the YPG in future,” Cavusoglu said.

The US President Donald Trump announced his military's withdrawal from Syria, after a discussion withTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call.

“We give great importance to territorial integrity of Syria. We won’t back any activity that splits Syria and we will even stand against it,” he added.

Stating that the region needed stability at the earliest, he noted that it was not possible unless the YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists are cleared out.