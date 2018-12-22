WORLD
A review of the plight of Central American immigrants for 2018
But many of Donald Trump's policies targeting migrants, asylum seekers, and even their children have been challenged in court and in some cases they've been overturned.
Central American immigrants wait at the Central Station bus terminal in McAllen, Texas, November 5, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 22, 2018

Tackling illegal immigration has been one of the priorities for US President Donald Trump, ever since his election campaign. 

In his second year in office his administration has made a variety of policies that target migrants, asylum seekers, and even their children. 

But many of these have been challenged in court and in some cases they've been overturned. 

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan has been following the story over the past year.

