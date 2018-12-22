A gun battle between Indian troops and rebels early on Saturday left six suspected militants dead and triggered a new round of anti-India protests in the disputed Himalayan region.

The fighting began after Indian soldiers and police raided a suspected militant hideout in Tral area, sparking a gunfight in which six suspected militants were killed, police said.

As the news of the killings spread, hundreds of civilians took to the streets, clashing with Indian troops and police at several places.

No injuries have been immediately reported.

Eye witnesses said hundreds of locals came out on the streets and clashed with police, who had to fire tear gas to disperse them.

Authorities also suspended mobile internet and train services in the Kashmir valley to prevent a large gathering of protestors.

All six rebels belonged to Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a small Kashmiri rebel group whose now only surviving member is its chief Zakir Musa, top police officer Munir Ahmad Khan told AFP news agency.

Deadliest year

This has been the deadliest year in a decade in Kashmir, with more than 550 people including 150 civilians killed, according to a monitoring group.