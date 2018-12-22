WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bosnia's population shrinking as educated youth sees no future
The young post-war generation says Bosnia's political leaders are failing to offer hope or a future to them and it's the country' educated and most skilled people who chose to leave which is damaging the country's 3.5 million population.
Bosnia's population shrinking as educated youth sees no future
Migrants attempt to illegally cross the border into Croatia on the Pljesevica Mountain near Bihac, Bosnia and Herzegovina December 19, 2018. / AFP Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
December 22, 2018

More than 150,000 people have left Bosnia and Herzegovina during the past four years. 

It's the educated and most skilled people who chose to leave which is damaging the country's 3.5 million population. 

The World Economic Forum has ranked Bosnia 135th out of 137 countries in its Global Competitiveness Report for "capacity to retain talent". 

RECOMMENDED

Most of the locals think the country can not offer any opportunities and leaving is the only hope.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Bosnia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways